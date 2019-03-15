Patrons walk through the Library of Congress Jefferson Building on Feb. 18 in Washington. (Will Newton for The Washington Post)

Regarding the March 10 Arts & Style article “Turning over a new leaf”:

Museums and libraries are educational institutions that expose their patrons to new ideas, based on their collections, whether artifacts or books.

In its planning, it is clear that the Library of Congress views museums and art centers as peers. Each brings scholarship and interpretation (storytelling) together by careful thought, research and design. Implicit in this process is the importance of identifying and valuing facts. The British Library balances scholarship and popular culture. When I visited recently, on display were objects from the early years of the Beatles along with Magna Carta, Britain’s foundational document. The visitors around me seemed to be appreciating both aspects of our lives (and history).

Learning is more than sitting quietly at a desk in a library reading a book; it is not a zero-sum game.

Mary Alexander, College Park

The writer is co-director of the Museum Scholarship and Material Culture Program at the University of Maryland.