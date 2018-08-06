Regarding Courtland Milloy’s Aug. 1 Metro column, “Lessons on slavery at Lee’s birthplace”:

How best can we engender empathy? We are frequently asked to “walk in the shoes of the other” in an attempt to empathize with those whose experiences are different from our own. To “walk in the shoes” means to get as close as possible to the actual experience of the other. According to Mr. Milloy’s column, this may be uncomfortable or even traumatic, so my question is, how do you otherwise create empathy? Reading an account in a book, or even viewing a museum exhibit, does not come close to actually doing something that puts you in the other’s place.

When I was teaching, I tried whenever possible to have my students do rather than read. When we studied slavery, I had them sit under their desks, as that seemed like the kind of cramped space that might have been allotted to a slave on a slave ship. This was just for a few minutes, to get the “feel” of it. On the more positive side, when we studied the life of George Washington, we danced the minuet and sampled Colonial-era foods.

Unfortunately, it never occurred to me to find out how my students or their parents reacted to these experiences. I would suggest that, rather than abandoning possibly effective strategies, it might be better to gather feedback a case-by-case basis and adapt accordingly.

Deborah Friese, Bethesda