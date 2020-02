The Feb. 16 editorial “ A close call for D.C. students ” recognized what many of us involved in education for many years already understand: The saying “too many cooks in the kitchen can spoil the broth” can apply to schools as well.

The fight for mayoral control of D.C. schools was difficult but worth the effort. It began with then-Mayor Anthony A. Williams (D) and was finally won by then-Mayor Adrian M. Fenty (D). We now have a school system on the rise because those not involved in it from day to day no longer make decisions about running it. The schools chancellor’s desk must have a sign that all respect: “The buck stops here.”