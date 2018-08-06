Regarding The July 29 Metro article “Grad-rate pressure was a constant at Md. school”:

It’s time to leave Kevin M. Maxwell, former chief executive of Prince George’s County Public Schools, alone. Mr. Maxwell spent most of his professional career teaching our children, helping his teachers and staff, and running a dysfunctional school system. The vast majority of problems with the school system were there way before Mr. Maxwell come back to Prince George’s County Public Schools. It seems that most of the criticism of Mr. Maxwell came from a very few who had their own agenda. Any person leaving a job is entitled to have his or her contract honored. A person who claims the nearly $800,000 could go to classrooms does not understand the budget process. Enough!

Let’s move on and work with, not against, the current superintendent.

Tom Walsh, Edgewater

The writer is a retired teacher who worked under Kevin M. Maxwell when Mr. Maxwell was principal of Northwestern High School.