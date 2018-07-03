I enjoyed Dana Milbank’s July 1 Sunday Opinion column, “The backlash is coming,” but I think he missed a few points.

The Supreme Court cannot outlaw abortion. It can only turn the regulation of it back to the states. Before Roe v. Wade, many states (including New York and California) had laws permitting abortion , and the tide was sweeping the country. Sure, some states, such as Mississippi and South Dakota, won’t vote to permit abortion, but that’s how democracy works. So even without Roe, access to abortion will still be the law almost nationwide.

The same thing was in the works on same-sex marriage. It began in Massachusetts and the District and was spreading rapidly. Ditto marijuana. That’s how democracy works. Don’t let the courts short- circuit the process.

The Supreme Court should not be involved with public policy. That’s the job of Congress. We conservatives call that judicial restraint. The public can vote for representatives who will vote our preferred policies. We can’t vote for or easily recall judges.

Democracy isn’t always pretty, but that’s our system.

Clifford Hinkes, Derwood