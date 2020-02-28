An airliner flies across the moon as it rises over Mexico City. (Christian Palma/AP)By Letters to the Editor February 28, 2020 at 5:27 PM ESTSo what Homer Hickam proposed in his Feb. 23 Sunday Opinion column, “Let the moon rush begin,” was: Now that we have ravaged Planet Earth, we should rocket to the moon and be sure to ravage it, also?Heaven forbid!Lynore Hill, Rockville Read more letters to the editor. 0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy