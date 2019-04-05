In her April 3 letter, “The ineffable stuff of poetry,” E.B. Darden took exception to David Von Drehle’s March 31 op-ed, “ ‘No leggings’ logic is easy to see through,” in which Mr. Von Drehle argued, broadly, that women and girls should be left alone to wear leggings because boys and men are responsible for controlling their own sexual behavior.

Ms. Darden took the position that women should cover up their rear ends so that the sexual “mystery” is preserved, because — and I am not making this up — “Once I’m confronted with your bottom, I’m left with nothing to imagine, nothing to dream, nothing to desire or pursue.”

So, if we expose our rear ends, according to some, we are evil temptresses. If we cover up, we are providing dreaming material for strangers to “desire” and “pursue.”

Now I feel like never leaving the house. Was that the intent?

Kathie Sowell, Vienna