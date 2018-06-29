The June 19 Right Turn blog excerpt, “Sounds good, Mr. Sasse — now do something” [op-ed], reminded me how much I miss the section in Local Living that reported how our area representatives and senators voted on important issues. While our representatives take every opportunity to discuss the issues and newspapers provide pages of reports on those discussions, interpretations of their meaning and forecasts as to the impact, a voter has to do his or her own research to determine how his or her representative and senators actually voted.

Votes speak louder than words in understanding the true values held by our representatives and how well they represent their constituents’ interests. Reporting votes is one of the most valuable services a newspaper can provide in its efforts to inform the public. I hope The Post will reconsider its decision to drop this important service.

Margie Rankin, Heathsville, Va.