Robert J. Samuelson’s Aug. 27 op-ed, “Whose fault was the Lehman bust?,” on the 10th anniversary of the collapse of Lehman Brothers and the ongoing debate over whether that event triggered the 2008 financial disaster, was on target in many important ways. I applaud his conclusion that in the futurethe Federal Reserve must be free from political pressure in deciding how to protect the financial system. From my perspective as a senior officer at Lehman, it was clear that the misguided decision to let the company go under was driven by Washington’s distaste for what it saw as a Wall Street bailout.

Missing from the debate, however, is that there was a viable alternative to such a bailout. Early in the summer of 2008, we at Lehman urged the Fed, through Timothy Geithner, then the president of the New York Federal Reserve Bank, to allow us to become a bank holding company. Mr. Geithner said no, it would send the wrong message. Yet just one week after Lehman closed its doors forever, the Fed turned Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley into bank holding companies, giving them what we had been denied and supposedly sending what suddenly had become the right message.

Scott J. Freidheim, Aspen, Colo.

The writer was chief administrative officer

of Lehman Brothers in 2008.