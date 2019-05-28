The masterful, brazen manipulation of the U.S. tax code in favor of financial support for aspiring conservative nominees seeking judicial appointments was brilliantly described in the May 22 front-page article “The activist behind the push to reshape U.S. courts.” The Federalist Society purports to be a charity, and as a charity says it doesn’t support specific nominees. Yet its executive vice president is deeply engaged in creating and manipulating tax-exempt organizations to channel millions of dollars from unknown sources to support the installation of conservative judges. Congress and professional oversight groups need to investigate the moral and ethical behavior of Leonard Leo and his cohort.

Charles Leo Sykes, Reston

The article about Leonard Leo described how the nonprofit groups he coordinates collected more than $250 million in contributions between 2014 and 2017, many of them anonymous, to support a process that is sharply politicizing the federal judiciary. In a video accompanying the article online, Mr. Leo said, “I think it’s a good thing” that wealthy donors can have this sort of secret influence. Mr. Leo’s hero Antonin Scalia might have disagreed.

In a concurrence to a Supreme Court decision allowing the public disclosure of the names of people who signed a Washington state referendum petition, Scalia opined: “Harsh criticism, short of unlawful action, is a price our people have traditionally been willing to pay for self-governance. Requiring people to stand up in public for their political acts fosters civic courage, without which democracy is doomed. For my part, I do not look forward to a society which, thanks to the Supreme Court, campaigns anonymously. . . . This does not resemble the Home of the Brave.”

James W. Conrad Jr., Alexandria