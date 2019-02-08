The Feb. 3 news article “Democrats’ tax plans reflect party shift to the left” was a careful look at the broad range of tax philosophies laid out by announced Democratic candidates for president in the 2020 election. To my mind, though, the current Democratic “shift to the left” is the slightest blip, compared to the dramatic 60- or 70-year shift to the right in federal income tax policy in both Republican and Democratic administrations. In 1952, the highest federal income tax rate was 92 percent at the margin. By 1988, the top statutory tax rate was 28 percent (which was smoothed somewhat by an early 1990s upward trend toward 40 percent).

Against the long-term trend, tax plans of the current announced presidential candidates seem less like a “shift to the left” than a modest correction.

Marcia Rucker, Washington