I was disappointed in the June 11 front-page article “Trump steps up attack on Trudeau,” which focused on the relationship between the president and our allies at the Group of Seven summit. However, there was little coverage of the issues between the United States and Canada regarding trade. I was hoping to read more about where the trade imbalance dispute arises from and its roots. To get this information, I turned to the Internet and did my own research.

I hope future coverage will highlight the issues and focus less on the personal disputes between the players on the international stage. Their antics are more distracting than informative and much less deserving of coverage.

Andy Catanzaro, Silver Spring