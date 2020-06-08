The June 4 news article “Administration to ban flights by Chinese airlines” reported on deteriorating bilateral aviation relations with China. (The proposed ban has since been softened.) We had a similar problem when I was the economic counselor at our embassy in Peru in the early 1980s.

At that point, the venerable U.S. airline Braniff International had gone bankrupt, and the right to serve that route passed to Eastern Air Lines. Peru, for its own reasons, contested the succession, but we figured it would be sorted out. At the same time, our old Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) was slated for bureaucratic “death” under a then-sexy “sunset” law. CAB was determined to be tough in its waning days, and we had a hard time reconciling our two countries’ positions. No solution satisfied our friends at CAB. 

We at the State Department never fully knew what CAB intended to do, and it was hard to move the board to engage on the matter. Similar bilateral threats to cut off service, as in the China case, were made, only hardening both side’s positions. 

No deal proved workable. We sadly watched as the other side cut off our carrier’s access, and CAB responded: Presto! No direct U.S.-Peru air service. And it stayed that way for more than a year.  A “minor” issue troubled our efforts to smooth relations with a friendly country. 

As for China, I doubt there’s much to be learned from this “ancient history,” except the usual “tail wagging the dog” regrets.

M. Gordon Jones, Arlington