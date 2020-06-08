We at the State Department never fully knew what CAB intended to do, and it was hard to move the board to engage on the matter. Similar bilateral threats to cut off service, as in the China case, were made, only hardening both side’s positions.
No deal proved workable. We sadly watched as the other side cut off our carrier’s access, and CAB responded: Presto! No direct U.S.-Peru air service. And it stayed that way for more than a year. A “minor” issue troubled our efforts to smooth relations with a friendly country.
As for China, I doubt there’s much to be learned from this “ancient history,” except the usual “tail wagging the dog” regrets.
M. Gordon Jones, Arlington