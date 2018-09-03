Regarding the Aug. 31 Metro article “Claim: Work at historic site might’ve gone too far”:

It appears the contractor may have violated not only the permit regarding the requirements of preservation rules but also possibly the work extent of the contract documents by removing original decorative trim work, masonry walls and a tin ceiling. While the D.C. government may claim a stop-work order cannot be issued unless safety is at stake, there is other recourse.

While the original materials are probably ruined, sitting either in a construction container or at a refuse yard, the contractor is conceivably liable for restoring the finishes and materials improperly removed from the building. However, if asbestos abatement required removal of existing finishes to access it, that would complicate the issue of contractor liability. This also raises the possibility that clarity of the work extent as indicated by the contract documents may be an issue.

There may be a lesson here: Always know exactly what is expected, and clearly describe it before entering into a contractual agreement.

Don Greenwood, Vienna