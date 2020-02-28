A pair of filmmakers known online as the Proper People, who travel in search of abandoned buildings and sites to explore and photograph, recently posted on YouTube footage of their visit to Spingarn High School in Northeast Washington. The school, opened in 1952, before the Brown v. Board of Education decision banning segregation, has a rich African American history but was closed in 2013 due to declining enrollment. Judging by the duo’s video, it looks like all the city did was close — not even lock — the doors and walk away. How the filmmakers got into the school is unclear, but after the video was posted, NBC4 reporter Mark Segraves went to the school and found open doors and windows and signs that many other people had been inside. “Left at the mercy of nature, vandals and thieves” was the description of filmmakers.

Administration officials acknowledged their failure in properly securing the facility but have yet to adequately explain why the building has been left to rot and ruin while quality public charter schools struggle to find space to accommodate students who find themselves on almost endless waiting lists. Federal law gives charter schools, which receive a facilities stipend, the right to make the first offer to purchase, lease or otherwise use excess public school facilities. Spingarn offers a prime example of how the school system refuses to relinquish its hold on properties. When Spingarn closed, officials said it would reopen as a vocational school. More recently they talked about possibly using the grounds as a temporary site for modular classrooms.

Meanwhile, 12,000 students languish on waiting lists for seats in highly sought charter schools that are unable, partly because of D.C.’s hot real estate market, to find suitable homes. Spingarn is so huge it could include space for charters, charter incubator programs and even — assuming there were some imagination in the Wilson Building — mixed use such as low-cost teacher housing. Officials from one top-tier charter school, DC International School, now bulging at the seams on the campus of the old Walter Reed Army Medical Center, told us they would jump at the chance to try to take advantage of the opportunities offered at Spingarn. The school is graduating its first high school class this year, and about 84 percent of the students have already been accepted by colleges. It has 2,000 children on its wait list.

Ms. Bowser recently announced the award of the site of the former Ferebee-Hope Elementary School in Southeast to KIPP DC for a new high school and community recreation center. If approved by the D.C. Council, it would be a first for her administration. That — like the conditions at Spingarn — is an embarrassment that should prod her administration to do better.