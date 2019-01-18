The Jan. 10 front-page article “Patients stuck in corporate fight against generic drugs” suggested that branded biologic manufacturers and interests, including BIO, are waging a campaign against the safety and effectiveness of biosimilars. Nothing could be further from the truth. Concerns about the practice of nonmedical switching were falsely framed as statements about biosimilars simply. While the article said BIO “has misgivings” about the use of biosimilars in certain circumstances, our concern is only about forcing stable patients to switch to a different medicine. As we said, “We do agree that there are safety concerns when a patient who is stable on a biologic medicine is forced to switch (often because their insurance company changes their formulary) to a different medicine, whether a biosimilar, a different branded biologic, or a small-molecule drug, for nonmedical reasons.”

Complex heath conditions, such as autoimmune diseases, can be extremely unpredictable and require individualized treatment. Ensuring they have access to all approved treatments as prescribed by their doctors is critical to their well-being. BIO takes great pains in our advocacy and educational work to underscore the safety and efficacy of all Food and Drug Administration-approved biological products, be they innovator or biosimilar. Many of our member companies are heavily invested in developing biosimilars. Everyone should agree that physicians and patients, not faceless bureaucrats and insurance companies, should be calling the shots when it comes to determining which medicine a patient receives.

Jim Greenwood, Washington

The writer is president and chief executive of Biotechnology Innovation Organization.