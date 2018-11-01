Darnell Eaton, 35, sits in front of his home in Ward 8 on Oct. 26. He says the proposed regulation of short-term rentals will force him to sell his property, which he rents on Airbnb. (Tyler Blint-Welsh/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Oct. 29 Metro article “ ‘Where else would they stay?’ ”:

A person can make more money renting his or her home for a short term rather than by the year, but that homeowner risks not always having his or her place rented and also has to pay for upkeep and repairs. Long-term renting may be safer. But in the District, the city wants to make that decision for homeowners.

There is an absence of motels and hotels in Wards 7 and 8. Instead of the government dictating what homeowners can do, it should encourage a motel group to build in the area, and leave rental decisions to individual owners.

C. Carole Richard, Ashburn