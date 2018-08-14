The Aug. 11 Metro article “Man charged in 7 robbery crimes” went to some length to characterize the District as two widely disparate cities divided “along social and economic lines” by the Anacostia River.

This was a story about seven robberies or attempted robberies in our city. The relevant facts of the article could have been conveyed in one paragraph: several robberies and attempted robberies, over this period, in these places; one suspect arrested.

The emphasis on boundaries and differences was confounding and frustrating. I live east of the river, and I’m sure the people who were robbed or almost robbed all experienced trauma no matter where they lived.

The article seemed to insinuate that robbery on Capitol Hill is somehow more unusual, more serious or more terrible than robbery across the Anacostia because of the social and economic differences perceived of the people who live in those communities. People, not Capitol Hill people or east-of-the-river people, were hurt by these crimes. End of story.

Some of us are trying to live in one city where the Anacostia River is no more than a body of water, not a dividing line. Articles such as this do nothing to support that goal. The Post should not perpetuate harmful stereotypes.

Beverly Hill, Washington