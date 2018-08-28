Regarding the Aug. 26 front-page article “Trump cancels Pompeo mission”:

Canceling Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s trip to North Korea, which had been scheduled to continue “high-stakes nuclear talks,” was not in the best interests of the United States and the world. Negotiations should not be arbitrarily tied to a trade war with China when peace on the Korean Peninsula is at stake. Diplomacy is the only reasonable option; we should let our diplomats do their work.

Katherine Cole, Reston

Diplomacy with North Korea is hard work; no surprise there. What is surprising is how we put our full support and treasury behind preparing for war but then skimp on working for peace. Let us avoid belligerent rhetoric and give our State Department the resources and backing it needs to resolve global conflicts.

Margaret Fisher, Clifton