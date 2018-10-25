Robert J. Samuelson’s Oct. 22 op-ed, “Competition RIP?,” was a little too flip. There are other recent indicators that suggest already-reduced competition, including: sustained high profits, lower workforce mobility and wage increases, increased markups following mergers and acquisitions, and the digital industry where large firms snap up small start-up firms.

In September, the Federal Trade Commission commenced a months-long series of multiday hearings to consider “whether broad-based changes in the economy, evolving business practices, new technologies, or international developments might require adjustment to competition and consumer protection law, enforcement priorities, and policy.” In addition to examining a broad, overarching look at the “state of antitrust and consumer protection law and enforcement,” the FTC will seek information on new topics such as the “measurement of market power and entry barriers” and the “intersection between privacy, big data, and competition”; “consumer welfare implications associated with the use of algorithmic decision tools, artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics ”; and “evidence and analysis of monopsony power, including . . . labor markets.”

The FTC’s review is a once-in-a-generation effort. Mr. Samuelson should await the FTC’s findings before drawing conclusions.

James Wallar, Fairfax