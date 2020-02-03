The Jan. 27 editorial “Guantanamo’s cost” rightfully called attention to the 40 prisoners still languishing re. Having just returned from Guantanamo, where I spent a week observing dysfunctional military commissions as director of national security advocacy for Human Rights First, I have seen firsthand how shortsighted policies adopted after 9/11 — particularly the use of torture — made Americans less safe and trampled on American values in the process. After nearly two decades, it is past time to pull the plug on George W. Bush-era “war on terrorism” policies in favor of sustainable and effective counterterrorism approaches aligned with American values. The ill-conceived military commissions should simply be shut down, and Congress should remove the ban on transferring detainees to the United States, where they can finally be prosecuted in our far more effective federal courts.