Regarding David Kendall and Jim Kessler’s Feb. 20 op-ed, “A two-point plan to insure everybody”:

Some pretty intelligent people again are plunging into a health-care solution without identifying the real problem, trying to fix health care by attacking the financing of health care and sidestepping the real problem: the cost of health care itself (hospitals, doctors, drugs, medical devices, labs and other providers of care). As Mary Chapin Carpenter reminds us, “The stars might lie, but the numbers never do.”

The actuarial numbers, that is. Those who finance health care (government, insurers, employers, etc.) set their premium costs based on the price of the health care for which they are obligated. It is the provider of health care that sets the cost, not those who finance health care. If you really want the cost of health-care insurance to come down, work to reduce the cost of the “thing” insurance covers: health-care goods and services.

Jonathan Topodas, Boone, N.C.

Universal health-care coverage is an essential social goal, as David Kendall and Jim Kessler noted. Their plan is politically pragmatic but denies the limitations of the Affordable Care Act upon which their plan is based.

As a physician, I can attest that the ACA does not resolve our system’s failures. The distinguishing features of U.S. health care are its high cost and poor performance compared with systems in other developed nations. Universal health care, to be cost-effective and sustainable, must pay for care in a rational manner, be administratively efficient and balance health promotion, disease treatment and health investments. Health-insurance money must be spent on health, not overhead and profit.

Only a single-payer system responsible for the health of the population, with budgetary constraints and payments for care based on defined costs rather than negotiated prices, can address our health - system failures and be sustainable.

David L. Rabin, Chevy Chase