Regarding the Feb. 24 Metro article “Fight over bathroom rule in Va. unfinished”:

I propose a simple solution to the problem of who can use what bathroom. Simply get rid of boys’ and girls’ rooms and have undesignated toilet spaces similar to what you have on planes and trains and increasingly in restaurants and other public places where anyone could go to take care of their needs. The halls outside could be monitored by a teacher or hall monitor. Get rid of the men’s and women’s places, as well. Many times, I have been at a public place where women were waiting in long lines but men were not. Having well-designed undesignated stalls could solve problems across the board and may be worth consideration.

Bettye L. Wages, Lanham