The Jan. 21 front-page article “Trump defends newest wall bid” said the “squabbling” between President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “is the latest sign that both sides remain far apart as the longest government shutdown in history drags on.” Let’s be clear. This is not a “squabble” for which “both sides” are responsible. It is a political hostage situation in which the president has taken part of the government hostage to get money for his wall. The $5.7 billion he demands to reopen the government is, in effect, ransom money. The “compromise” he offered in his speech added the release of two other captives-made-hostages — “dreamers” and immigrants in the temporary protected status program — to his “offer.” It is the policy of the U.S. government not to pay ransom, and Ms. Pelosi is right to refuse to do so.

David Boesel, Severna Park