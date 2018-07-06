Megan McArdle’s thoughtful July 4 op-ed, “The nationalism we need,” used the words “nationalism” and “patriotism” almost interchangeably. But they are not the same. “Patriotism” is love of country. Garibaldi, in his quest to unify Italy, spoke of the “patria,” not the “nation.” In Germany, the word was “volk,” not “nation,” suggesting a more organic and biological linkage rather than a political decision.

In recent history, nationalism was an engine of divisiveness, conflict and bloodshed. As Ms. McArdle pointed out, the “patriotism” we need “must not be either imperialist nor racialized.” These qualities are precisely those that, unfortunately, have underpinned nationalism from the time of its appearance. Let us celebrate the United States of America as patriots, not nationalists.

Gerson S. Sher, Washington