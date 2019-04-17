The April 14 Metro article “Senators to Metro: No rail cars from China” stated, “No U.S. company makes subway rail cars.” The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority must not be the only one in need of rail cars in or outside the United States.

With auto companies shutting plants and skilled workers being laid off, retooling for subway rail-car manufacture in the United States would be an opportunity for U.S. jobs using an infrastructure that, for the most part, is currently in place. We have the capability to shift our manufacturing and focus when a need arises, as occurred in supporting World War II efforts. Why can’t we do that in peacetime?

Leslie Davies-Hilliard, Greenbelt