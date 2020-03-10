I’ve learned to view so much of what is going on in this country lately as the straight white man’s last stand. Even the “good” ones, the more woke ones, do not know what it means on an “in your bones” level to walk the Earth as a woman or a person of color. They simultaneously believe that the playing field already is level (“there’s no problem here, folks”), yet they’d better lock down the status quo before too many uppity minorities gain too much power. Which one is it, guys?
Where are we today on the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s arc of the moral universe? I have no idea whether we’re bending toward or away from justice. The general election in November will help answer that question. Too bad Ms. Warren won’t be at the fore to do the bending.
Meryl Olmsted, Fairfax