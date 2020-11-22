“President Trump lost Michigan by more than 100,000 votes, and the campaign and its allies have lost in or withdrawn from all five lawsuits in Michigan for being unable to produce any evidence,” Sen. Ben Sasse (Neb.) said. “Wild press conferences erode public trust. So no, obviously [Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani] and his buddies should not pressure electors to ignore their certification obligations under the statute. We are a nation of laws, not tweets.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who has run a no-nonsense count and recount of the Georgia vote despite extreme pressure from the president, certified Friday President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in his state. “Like other Republicans, I’m disappointed our candidate didn’t win,” Mr. Raffensperger said. “The numbers reflect the verdict of the people.”

Asked whether Mr. Trump should concede, Rep. Fred Upton (Mich.) replied, “Yeah. I think it’s all said and done.” He added: “No one has seen any real identification of any real fraud.” Rep. Kay Granger (Tex.) told CNN’s Manu Raju that she has “great concerns” about the president’s campaign to pressure state lawmakers to override the will of the voters, saying that “it’s time to move on.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan blasted the Trump administration’s refusal to begin the presidential transition. “These ridiculous challenges that are not based on fact need to end,” he said Friday.

Republican Tom Kean Jr. of New Jersey, having narrowly lost to incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski, modeled a proper concession. “Congressman Malinowski has my congratulations and my commitment for a bipartisan partnership,” Kean said on Thursday. He added: “Our nation and the people of this congressional district need to look forward.”

Then there are the thousands of largely unheralded election workers, county clerks, canvassers, legislators and state and federal judges who have, with only a few outrageous exceptions, done their duty to count, certify and oversee the voting process regardless of whether that meant their preferred candidate would win or lose.

No, fulfilling one’s duty to democracy should not require special praise. A gracious concession shouldn’t be noteworthy. An acknowledgment of Mr. Biden’s victory shouldn’t require courage. And no one should have to think twice to state how wrong is Mr. Trump’s brazen effort to overturn the results of a free and fair election.

Unfortunately, most senior Republicans, including the party’s Senate and House leaders, Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), have chosen to amplify or indulge the president’s lies. So here’s to those who are passing history’s test right now.