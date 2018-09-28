Lisa VanBuskirk is the chapter leader of Start School Later Maryland and Start School Later Anne Arundel County.

As students headed back to school after Labor Day, many high school and middle school students were forced to wake before dawn. They shuffled through the school day zombielike, and were released in the early afternoon. Come winter, they will travel to school buses and schools in the dark.

This schedule is in sharp contrast to the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Medical Association, and other medical and public-health organizations that, along with the National Parent Teacher Association and National Education Association, recommend that middle and high schools begin at 8:30 a.m. or later to more closely align with the realities of adolescent biology.

In fact, in the 2018 state legislative session, the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services told lawmakers that the school day should start (and therefore end) later so teenagers have less unsupervised afternoon time to potentially get into trouble. Despite knowing for more than 20 years that the status quo of too-early school hours is not in students’ best interest, no Maryland school district has fully addressed this disconnect.

Might newly elected school board members this November (including, for the first time, elected rather than appointed members of the Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County boards) resolve this public-health issue, one uniquely governed by educational policy, once and for all? It’s possible but doubtful.

In 2017, the Rand Corp. published a groundbreaking analysis of the economic gains that result from starting middle and high schools after 8:30 a.m. Researchers found that “delaying school start times is a cost-effective, population-level strategy that benefits public health and the economy.” In addition to calculating a $9 billion cumulative gain to the U.S. economy within two years of such a policy change nationwide (primarily through increased graduation rates and decreases in drowsy-driving deaths), Rand calculated the benefits for 47 states. Two states that already have an average school start time after 8:30 a.m. were excluded from the study. Only one state was excluded from the analysis because of a lack of publicly available information about school start times: Maryland.

Because start-time estimates couldn’t be made for Maryland, we can look at those for our neighbors: Delaware (average start time 7:42 a.m.) and Virginia (average start time 8:04 a.m.) would realize a return on their investment of any increased costs for healthier and safer school hours within two years. Pennsylvania (average start time 7:48 a.m.) and West Virginia (average start time 7:54 a.m.) would realize a return on the investment within two to five years. What would Maryland’s return on its investment be?

Last summer, Start School Later Maryland researched and documented the start times of every middle and high school in Maryland. The average Maryland high school start time was 7:54 a.m., while the average middle school start time is 8:11 a.m. The start times of both school levels range from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. So yes, there are Maryland middle and high schools that start after 8:30 a.m. With Maryland’s average start time earlier than the national average (8:03 a.m.), it is reasonable to expect a statewide economic benefit from later school start times.

Armed with this knowledge, Start School Later Maryland set out to share this information with Rand in the hope that Maryland’s estimated benefits could be calculated. Alas, Rand researchers need for such a request to come from someone within Maryland’s state government. Start School Later Maryland, therefore, testified before the State Board of Education, the Kirwan Commission and a county legislative delegation. Start School Later Maryland has written letters to staff members of Gov. Larry Hogan (R), to Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel), to Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert) and to several other state delegates and senators to ask whether at least one of them, on behalf of the state, would ask Rand to extend its start-time analysis to include Maryland based on the school start times gathered by Start School Later Maryland. None responded.

The entire matter could be resolved if Maryland’s governor or the legislature would mandate that all schools receiving state funds start the middle and high school day at 8:30 a.m. or later. Because Hogan unilaterally changed the public-school calendar statewide, bypassing local school boards to mandate that no school open before Labor Day or remain open after June 15, there’s precedent for such executive orders. In California, state legislators approved a groundbreaking bill that no middle or high school start before 8:30 a.m.

November’s elections will bring many new state officials into office. Will any care enough about the health of our children, the effectiveness of the state’s public schools and the economic benefits Maryland can reap from doing right by its students?