In her July 17 Metro column, “Campaign to abolish ICE forgets policy powering it,” Petula Dvorak argued that the only problem with Immigration and Customs Enforcement lives in the White House, citing less controversial arrests of “undocumented immigrants who committed crimes” under President Barack Obama.

This is a shortsighted approach. Without strong border security, deporting immigrant criminals is a nonsensical policy — they would simply come back. President Trump and his zero-tolerance policy are the logical result of what ICE was created to do, which is why Mr. Trump’s fiercest critics are calling for its abolition.

Ms. Dvorak should note that undocumented immigrants live in the same cities as the rest of us. Like everyone else, some commit crimes, but they do not need to be placed at the mercy of a special police force. We can point to some “bad hombres” being arrested, but the reason for giving ICE that authority is exactly what it always was: to keep the whole of our nation’s immigrant communities — undocumented or otherwise — in perpetual terror. It’s past time for that to end.

Cody Silverman, Alexandria