Another National Football League season is kicking off, meaning another season of hearing a blatant ethnic slur used to cheer on Washington’s team. Several years ago, there was active debate over whether the team should change its name, a word that Merriam-Webster declared as far back as 1898 to be “contemptuous.” But then, in May 2016, The Post released a poll of 504 Native Americans (of 5.2 million) showing that 90 percent were “not bothered” by the name. Team owner Daniel Snyder, who calls the term an “honor,” was gleeful. (The poll did not ask native people if they felt honored by the slur, only if it bothered them.)

The issue was effectively declared resolved. But Stephanie Fryberg, a professor at the University of Washington, has conducted extensive research showing that exposure to mascots and nicknames that demean Native Americans lowers the self-esteem of native youth. “American Indian mascots are harmful because they remind American Indians of the limited ways others see them and, in this way, constrain how they can see themselves,” Ms. Fryberg writes.

Regardless of the results of The Post’s simply worded poll of 0.01 percent of Native Americans, the word is a despicable slur that continues the centuries-old dehumanization of n ative people and does subtle but lasting psychological harm to n ative children. The issue is not resolved.