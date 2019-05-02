Regarding the April 26 front-page article “N. Korea gave U.S. a bill for Warmbier”:

Here’s hoping we learn the truth about whether the $2 million the United States agreed to pay for the return of Otto Warmbier, who lost his life for allegedly pulling down a propaganda poster in North Korea, was indeed paid. The White House claimed it does not “comment on hostage negotiations.” However, President Trump already “commented” when he claimed we paid “nothing” to secure the release. So now let’s find out the truth.

One more thing: In a stunning repeat of acute ignorance, Mr. Trump is reported as stating that he believed the North Korean leader’s claims that he did not know about the student’s treatment, giving further support to Kim Jong Un in adding, “I don’t believe he would have allowed that to happen.” The takeaway from all this is that Mr. Trump claims to “love” and be “in love” with a brutal murderer who rules a country where a young man can be incarcerated and lose his life for supposedly pulling down a poster.

Alan B. Fischler, Bethesda