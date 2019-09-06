An election judge helps break down the room as the final early voters wait to cast their ballots on Nov. 1, 2018, in Silver Spring. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) is not the first to raise the alarm about Russian penetration of our “computer networks involved in the administration of elections,” potentially compromising voter registration databases and even vote counts [“Why can’t I talk freely about election interference?,” Wednesday Opinion, Sept. 4].

Outside of a kinetic act of war, it’s hard to imagine a more serious foreign threat to our democratic sovereignty. If the Russians could thus significantly assist either party, then both sides would be potentially incentivized to please Russian President Vladimir Putin. We’ve already seen President Trump publicly welcome Russian interference, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) refuses to allow legislation to address the threat, as though he also is glad to give Russians a say, as long as they’re on his side.

The United States held elections successfully, free from such foreign interference, for 200 years before the Internet. Why not cut the Gordian knot and simply get the entire voting infrastructure completely offline again? Even a great gain of inconvenience would be a small price to pay for securing our self-rule.

Samuel T. Goldberg, Bethesda

