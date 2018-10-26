Corey A. Stewart has shown once again why he is totally unqualified and should never serve in the U.S. Senate [“Stewart: Killing not worth clash with Saudis,” Metro, Oct. 21].

Aside from the Virginia Republican candidate’s obvious pursuit of provocative headlines, his ignorance of international issues is astounding.

Serving in the Senate requires more than simply agreeing with the president regardless of the issue, a concept Mr. Stewart has yet to grasp. He has yet to put forth any original ideas, relying instead on right-wing talking points, name-calling and attacks. It is the same approach he has used unsuccessfully in chasing statewide office in the past. He is an embarrassment and disgrace to Prince William County. We can’t allow him to be the same to Virginia, let alone the country.

Barbara Paciejewski, Woodbridge