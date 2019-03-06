Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), accompanied by his wife, Pam, at the governor's mansion in Richmond on Feb. 2. (Steve Helber/AP)

Regarding Christine Emba’s March 1 Friday Opinion column, “The worst-ever Black History Month”:

Ms. Emba’s column served as a great reflection on the hardships African Americans faced not only through our country’s history but also today. She wrote about last month’s news of blackface incidents and minstrel-themed clothing and events that may have left some overwhelmed.

And, Ms. Emba had a strong takeaway. She wrote: “Perhaps we can once and for all agree that carelessly invoking this history is a mistake.” Having shed a hypothetical veil, our society can readjust for a better future.

Carson Polk, Manassas Park