The U.S. Capitol dome is seen on June 12. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Regarding the June 12 news article “Two different approaches to raising congressional pay have hit the same hurdle”:

Here is a third approach to congressional pay raises. Because senators and representatives are elected by and represent their states, they should be considered state employees and receive state benefits. Their state legislatures should determine their pay. They should also receive state rather than congressional health insurance benefits and pensions.

This would keep them accountable and keep their compensation equitable with their state colleagues.

Glenn S. Easton, Chevy Chase