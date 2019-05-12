As the Audobon Naturalist Society’s director of restoration for Woodend in Chevy Chase, I read Theresa Vargas’s May 9 Metro column about accessibility in Meridian Hill Park with interest [“Man in wheelchair misses wedding in a public park”].

Our nature sanctuary, the headquarters of the Audubon Naturalist Society, was once a grand estate. It also was designed by John Russell Pope, who designed Meridian House and White-Meyer House on Meridian Hill. Inheriting a historic mansion is fabulous, but it presents challenges for an organization that seeks to welcome all residents of the D.C. area. As part of an effort we’re calling “Nature for All,” over the next few years we will install a wheelchair-accessible nature trail and nature play space, along with accessible parking and restroom facilities, so that people of all abilities can enjoy the stream, meadow and forest habitats of our urban oasis.

We applaud the National Park Service for its commitment to making Meridian Hill Park accessible to all, and we hope this will be the decade when the promise of the Americans with Disabilities Act is realized, making natural and cultural resources available for all to enjoy.

Alison Pearce, Chevy Chase