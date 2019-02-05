Regarding the Jan 27 editorial “The measles that shouldn’t be”:

I had measles as a small child, before measles shots were available. My entire first-grade class was simultaneously sick, except for three children who had already had measles. I complained when my mother said I had to lie in a darkened room for two weeks. She said she’d read to me; the dark room was necessary so I didn’t go blind. By the next day, I was so sick I didn’t mind. As soon as my measles was over, I came down with German measles. As did most of my first-grade class. Then my younger brother came down with spots all over his chest. My mother had to tend him through two illnesses. Fortunately, my mother had measles in her childhood, so my sister-to-be was not affected. Later, I met a woman who could neither see nor hear very well because her mother was sick with measles during her pregnancy.

Why would any mother put her child through measles, or herself through weeks of nursing a very sick child? Or risk her child’s life?

Barbara Lowrey, Annapolis