I come from extreme privilege. I am a white, male millennial who grew up among D.C. power elites, and when I talk to people, particularly boomers, there seems to be an idea that if we just hang tight, everything will go back to the way it was before. The problem is that the way it was before was systematically disenfranchising people of color and other underrepresented groups and leaving behind large rural populations. Simply put, our republic was failing to represent the people. The U.S. electorate will not tolerate a return to the politics that got us into our current state of affairs.
The editorial presented a false dichotomy between progressive-unrealistic and moderate-practical, but evidence is overwhelming that in our current political moment, progressive is the only realistic option.
Moderation, a return to the old ways and incrementalism will not bring about meaningful change. But as the population of privileged people in the United States shrinks, so, too, shrinks the portion of the electorate willing to accept anything less than political revolution.
Peter Valente, Washington