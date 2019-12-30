I come from extreme privilege. I am a white, male millennial who grew up among D.C. power elites, and when I talk to people, particularly boomers, there seems to be an idea that if we just hang tight, everything will go back to the way it was before. The problem is that the way it was before was systematically disenfranchising people of color and other underrepresented groups and leaving behind large rural populations. Simply put, our republic was failing to represent the people. The U.S. electorate will not tolerate a return to the politics that got us into our current state of affairs.