As a fan, I wanted the Nationals to somehow fix the bullpen while keeping their best players — instead of scapegoating the manager and breaking up the team to start rebuilding for the future. To their credit, the Nats’ front office and Mr. Boswell, my favorite sports columnist, got that right!

I looked forward to the 2020 baseball season and the Nationals’ defending their crown. But the state of discussion between Major League Baseball and the players’ union, as reported by the May 22 Sports article “Union responds to MLB’s safety plan,” gave me pause. If the 2020 season begins, there likely will be constant bickering and reporting of disputes on the topic of player safety and behavior — on and off the field. The baseball played will be overshadowed by the disputes. By the 2021 season, we could well have a vaccine and be back at the game. Why diminish the game and the way it has been played for many years?