Regarding the Feb. 13 Metro article “Va. tobacco buyers may soon have to be 21, not 18”:

I fully support a bill in the Virginia General Assembly that would raise the legal age for purchasing cigarettes and limit availability of cigarettes and vaping materials, including Juuls, to young people. Studies indicate that they pose significant health risks. But I wonder if Virginians are aware of the extremely serious health risk to children who work in tobacco fields harvesting those leaves that will be processed into smoking materials.

Unfortunately, the Virginia General Assembly fails these young farmworkers by refusing to adopt legislation that would prohibit the employment of a child under age 18 to work in direct contact with tobacco plants or dried tobacco leaves, except in certain instances.

It is interesting that we allow young children to be endangered by working with tobacco even as we consider not allowing persons under age 21 to purchase cigarettes. For me, that is a huge disconnect.

Anne Murphy, Arlington