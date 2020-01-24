Inexplicably, the response to Ms. Obama’s push for an increase in fruits and vegetables was met with resistance, with people opposing the change, suggesting the government was overreaching and mandating a lifestyle. But this latest attempt to unravel the standards of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 makes no sense.
As a high school student, I have seen the healthy options increase on our school menus, providing good options for students to choose from. I feel better throughout the day when I can have a salad and fruit vs. a slice of pizza. The science reflects the positive impacts of a healthy lifestyle, and I know I feel better, more focused and more resilient when I eat better. It’s time for parents and students alike to remonstrate and repudiate these rollbacks.
Madeleine Hecker, Falls Church