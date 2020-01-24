As first lady, Michelle Obama took up the cause of combating children’s obesity by emphasizing healthy foods and striving to improve school lunches. Karen Tumulty’s Jan. 22 op-ed, “The food fight Trump shouldn’t have picked,” outlined the clear push under the current president to move backward and increase unhealthy school lunches by allowing more fried foods, red meat and bad carbs. It is well known that this president is a self-admitted fast-food lover, shows a propensity for the unhealthy and is not a fan of an active lifestyle.

Inexplicably, the response to Ms. Obama’s push for an increase in fruits and vegetables was met with resistance, with people opposing the change, suggesting the government was overreaching and mandating a lifestyle. But this latest attempt to unravel the standards of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 makes no sense.

As a high school student, I have seen the healthy options increase on our school menus, providing good options for students to choose from. I feel better throughout the day when I can have a salad and fruit vs. a slice of pizza. The science reflects the positive impacts of a healthy lifestyle, and I know I feel better, more focused and more resilient when I eat better. It’s time for parents and students alike to remonstrate and repudiate these rollbacks.

Madeleine Hecker, Falls Church