As first lady, Michelle Obama took up the cause of combating children’s obesity by emphasizing healthy foods and striving to improve school lunches. Karen Tumulty’s Jan. 22 op-ed, “The food fight Trump shouldn’t have picked,” outlined the clear push under the current president to move backward and increase unhealthy school lunches by allowing more fried foods, red meat and bad carbs. It is well known that this president is a self-admitted fast-food lover, shows a propensity for the unhealthy and is not a fan of an active lifestyle.