Donald L. Horowitz, Chevy Chase

Sally Jenkins was absolutely right to argue in her April 19 Sports column, “Deaths or the economy is a false choice, smacking of panic. There is a better way.,” that it is immoral to characterize the novel coronavirus crisis as requiring a choice between saving the economy and saving lives.

Not only is this choice immoral, it is also unnecessary. The United States is the richest country in the world. If President Trump and Congress were willing, the federal government could marshal resources to cushion the adverse financial impacts of covid-19 on people who lose jobs or can’t make their monthly mortgage or rent payments.

Money doesn’t solve all problems, but it can solve financial problems. The economy will come back. Jobs will come back. But no country, no matter how rich, can bring back lives lost because of prematurely rushing to end social distancing.

Jack Hadley, Arlington

I don’t normally look to sports columnists for cogent advice on our current pandemic, but Sally Jenkins’s April 19 Sports column suggests that maybe I should. Ms. Jenkins put the lie to an idea that unfortunately is becoming widespread: that we somehow have to choose between coronavirus deaths and the economy.

She suggested that sports teams could and should play “a potentially powerful role” by using their money and management savvy to model how communities could use testing to make their workplaces safe for players, coaches and staff. This is a novel and logically argued idea.

Michael Bowen, Bethesda

The longing for the soaring heights of Lincoln’s wisdom and fundamental humanity, the insane reality of President Trump’s presidential toddlerhood, and a one-trick narcissist being “masterful” when that one trick of deceitful misdirection works, all describe a triangulation of today’s world with Mr. Trump.

Though I still believe the American system will prevail, the post-Trump world will be strewn with trashed values, mangled institutions and myriad unnecessary “opened too soon” deaths.

Michael McDermott, Reston

The April 19 news article “On schools, no global consensus” referred to a Lancet article and an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development paper that suggest “school closures are less important than workplace closures in stemming the spread” of the novel coronavirus. May I please point out that a school is also a “workplace,” with adults who are statistically more susceptible to this virus than are their young charges from many different households?

As a 58-year-old kindergarten teacher with reactive airway asthma, I had been wondering how I would balance my love of and duty to my students with the potential risk to me personally were I asked to return to school this month. I have no idea what the proper measure of caution is, and I will be watching with great interest the progress of the countries that are returning their children — and staffs — to school this year, thankful that D.C. Public Schools has spared me the decision for now.

Jill Wiebe, Washington

Regarding the April 16 news article “Nations rally behind WHO after Trump suspends funds”:

The World Health Organization has played a central role in providing public health education, necessary supplies and equipment and crucial information to the most vulnerable communities across the Middle East.

I serve 1.4 million Palestinian refugees and know firsthand how integral the WHO’s work has been to guiding our own response to the novel coronavirus. Together, we have navigated what it may mean for one of the most densely populated places on Earth to become a pandemic hot spot.

Guided in part by the analysis provided by the WHO, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) took early steps to stem the spread of the deadly disease: closing schools and moving to at-home and online learning, reducing visits to our health clinics through telemedicine, and engaging in home delivery of food assistance.

As we respond to this global pandemic, the United Nations, including the UNRWA, is at the center of saving the lives of some of the world’s most vulnerable people. Humanitarian assistance must continue to be provided on the basis of need, and need alone.

Ghada al Jadba, Gaza City

The writer is chief of the health program in Gaza for the U.N. Relief and Works Agency

for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

I was confounded by Mike Jones’s April 22 op-ed, “Why we protest.” Mr. Jones, a Pennsylvania state representative, must believe that if we “open up” business that he and his constituents will be immune from the novel coronavirus scourge.

I don’t deny his right to protest, but Mr. Jones’s economic arguments are selfish and dangerous and ignore the problem. He is not a motorcyclist protesting helmet use, which protects only his own head. We are all in this together, whether he likes it or not. Because the price for his complaining constituents’ return to work could be death for them, or their co-workers and customers, these self-indulgent protests are simply magical thinking.

