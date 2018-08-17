The Aug. 12 front-page article “A fast-moving future for gene-edited foods” reminded me of articles written 30 years ago on transgenics, the first genetic-engineering technique. As a scientist working on genetic-engineering issues at the time, I remember the breathless quality of the arguments and the limitless array of products that would solve all manner of problems, including freeing agriculture of its dependence on pesticides. Genetically engineered crops now dominate U.S. row crop agriculture but have done little to change or improve it. In fact, in terms of productivity and pesticide use, it is hard to distinguish U.S. agriculture from European agriculture, which generally rejected genetic engineering. This time around, we should be wary of the hype. Gene editing, as with transgenics, offers appealing but not transformative products. We can and should take the time to evaluate their risks and benefits before they go on the market.

Margaret Mellon, Washington