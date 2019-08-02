Mourners and relatives carry the casket of 11-year-old Karon Brown, who was shot to death in Washington last week, following his funeral at Allen Chapel AME Church in Washington on Monday. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

“This is not normal,” the Rev. Thomas Lee Cardwell Jr. said in his eulogy at Allen Chapel AME Church this week for Karon Brown, the 11-year-old who was gunned down on July 18. “Something is wrong in Washington, D.C.”

Yes, something might be wrong in our city. But “not normal”?

The dictionary definition of “normal” is “conforming to a standard or regular pattern.” And the killings of Karon and others this year are in keeping with an established D.C. standard.

As of July 31, there have been 98 homicides in the city this year. That number is up from 93 during the same time last year, and on pace to exceed last year’s homicide total of 160. Six homicide victims 18 or younger have been killed in the city this year, reports WUSA9.

In 2017, there were 116 homicides in the District; in 2016, 135; in 2015, 162; in 2014, 105; and 104 homicides in 2013. With the exception of 2012, when the city recorded 88 homicides, there have been at least 100 homicides here every year since 1999 — a depressingly regular pattern.

In D.C., funerals filled with mourners weeping for murder victims are about as common as colds.

And so homicide is treated as nothing exceptional — that is, unless the killing gets played up in the news. Then politicians and public officials get all hot and bothered, crying out for a little of this, a little of that and much of nothing.

Contrast the amount of time and energy District lawmakers devote to such weighty matters as bike lanes, sports gambling, plastic straws and getting reelected, vs. investing resources in keeping kids out of caskets.

Is there a moral dimension to the city’s homicides? Hard to tell from religious chatter in the District.

If you are a person of faith, think back on this year’s services. Try to recall what the person in the pulpit had to say about lives in this city that are shattered by crime, about children having to deal with the trauma and pain of living in a violence-filled environment, about the sense of abandonment that grips a community when criminality takes hold and won’t go away.

Homicides aren’t on the minds of most, unless the name of the victim hits home or a body lands in the neighborhood.

Because in the year of our Lord 2019, homicide in D.C. is the new normal.

Now that I’m well into this screed, how about calling most of those homicides by their rightful name: executions?

To be sure, the killings are not sanctioned by any judicial proceeding. But they are executions inasmuch as they are carried out by people who made the judgment (premeditated or on impulse) that the victims deserved to die.

And they have the tools to do it. Which is a good segue to another D.C. crime-related norm: after every spike in murders, the predictable alarm sounds on guns.

Indeed, gun violence is a local scourge. D.C. police have recovered from the streets more than 1,000 illegal guns this year; they have captured 6,000 illegal firearms in the past three years.

As I have written before, we have enough guns in the District to conquer nations.

The gargantuan number of recovered firearms stimulates calls for prosecutors to crack down on the possession of illegal guns and step up penalties for those who use them.

Last week, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, Police Chief Peter Newsham and G. Zachary Terwilliger, U. S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, announced plans to focus on guns bought in Virginia and illegally sold in the District. This followed an announcement in February by Bowser and Jessie Liu, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, of plans to shift prosecution for certain firearms offenses to federal court, where penalties are harsher.

Which, in turn, has restoked debate over whether prosecutions with longer sentences actually address the problem of gun violence or curb crime.

Not to rain on Bowser and Terwilliger’s parade, but the problem of guns flowing into the District from Virginia and other Eastern Seaboard states was publicly recognized three years ago in a first-of-its-kind meeting of the Virginia, Maryland and D.C. attorneys general, who discussed regional coordination in countering gun proliferation. Didn’t seem to put much of a dent into the influx of guns. Maybe better luck this time.

Recovering illegal guns and jailing shooters are problems that draw normal responses.

Conspicuously absent, however, is official, civic and, yes, clerical concern about the presence of so many in our midst with the impulse and motivation to use weapons that damage and take human life.

This city ought to be alarmed. The supply of people who inflict violence might be hard to measure. But for sure, it is getting younger. In each of the past three years, more than 200 youths under 18 have been arrested on weapons-related charges, according to a WUSA9 analysis of police data. Last year, at least 53 of the juveniles were charged with carrying a handgun. Think of it: young kids fortifying themselves with the means to inflict pain and end someone else’s life. This is not normal.

