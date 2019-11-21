Most children in orphanages have a living parent, who, because of poverty and lack of access to services, consigned their child to institutional care. No parents make the decision to send their child to an orphanage easily; most believe they are sending children to better education and better services, and many even visit their children regularly. Children with disabilities are particularly at risk of institutionalization because of the additional support families need for their care at home and lack of services. No orphanage can replace the individual bonds and connections of a nurturing and safe family. Research shows that on average, for every three months in an orphanage, an infant/toddler loses one month in development.