Record job and health-care losses during a deadly, uncontrolled pandemic will destabilize the country without equally dramatic, enduring government intervention. It is already happening. Millions do not even have the resources to plan for tonight’s dinner. We have no more time for the mind games and lies of ideologues.
This crisis — aside from the arrival of the virus itself — has been manufactured and exacerbated by our government’s failures. Our elected officials would be wise to do everything in their power to alter course immediately. History tells us unprecedented disasters require unprecedented responses. The survival of the nation itself is at stake.
Mark Ferren, Pittsburgh