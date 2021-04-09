On reflection, the author’s admission that swapping is only feasible if all electric vehicles have a standardized battery hints at a potentially monopolistic battery industry whose output would tend to be less innovative and more costly. While battery swapping might be a great option for fleet vehicles, individual EV consumers should be able to choose among a variety of EV manufacturers offering competing battery- and charging-technologies so as to ensure ongoing improvements in energy efficiency and driving costs.
John Bauman, Arlington