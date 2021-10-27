The Biden administration has relied on costly and harmful practices steeped in racism such as the mass incarceration of immigrants, the wrongful reliance on Title 42 to keep migrants out and the large-scale deportation of Haitians. Now, it is set to recommit to the “Remain in Mexico” policy, making it impossible for the system to function and preventing refugees from exercising their rights.
The U.S. immigration system isn’t “overwhelmed” because migrants are seeking asylum. Instead, it’s because policymakers insist on keeping their heads in the sand, refuse to accept migration as inevitable and beneficial, and have failed to overhaul our immigration system. It is well past time for this administration to refocus its resources and prioritize welcoming migrants with humanity and dignity.
Archi Pyati, Falls Church
The writer is chief executive of the
Tahirih Justice Center.