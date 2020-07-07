The pandemic worsened an existing problem: People most reliant on public transportation aren’t the ones for whom these systems were designed. If a bus does not have audible stop announcements, closing the front of the bus to protect drivers exacerbates not knowing where to get off. If bus and train apps are not accessible, how will a rider know about service changes? These problems could be resolved by prioritizing inclusion and accessibility. We urge transportation providers to make accessibility and inclusion a priority. Even if systems are “fully accessible” by 2040, that is 50 years after the ADA was passed — half a century of transportation barriers that keep people from getting to work, school, social events and more.
Sarah Malaier, Arlington
The writer is public policy and research adviser with the American Foundation for the Blind.